Aryaan shines with triple ton

Thanks to Aayaan’s knock, Centre Point School posted a mammoth 567/7 in their allotted 50 overs after they won the toss and elected to bat. Aayaan shared an opening stand of 194 runs with Divyansh Mishra (63).

The second highest contributor to the total was Extras (75). In reply, Tip Top Convent were bowled out for 205 runs in 38.5 overs

Earlier the tournament was inaugurated by Syed Ajaz Rahim, son of former Ranji Trophy captain and fast bowler S. A. Rahim at the Ruby Sporting Club ground on Monday . The tournament is being played in a knock-out-cum-league-cum knockout format. As many as 48 teams are taking part in the inter-school meet.

VCA secretary Sanjay Badkas and joint secretary Chandrakant Manke were also present at the inaugural function.