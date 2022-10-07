Ayur Walkathon tomorrow

Nagpur, Oct 7

On the occasion of silver jubilee year conclusion ceremony and international seminar, Ayurved Vyaspeeth is organising 'Ayur Walkathon' on Sunday at Freedom Park, Zero Mile Metro Station.

Addressing media persons at SJAN office, Vivekanand Nagar on Friday Rajesh Guru said around 1,500 people are expected to participate in the event that will be flagged off at 6 a.m.

MLC Pravin Datke, deputy CP Gajanan Rajmane, national president of NCISM, New Delhi Jayant Devpujaari, deputy NMC commissioner Ram Joshi, senior journalist Avinash Mahalakshme, director of the department of sports and physical education of RTM Nagpur University Dr Sharad Suryavanshi, Anupkumar Kokate of Nagpur Metro will flag off the event.

Founder of Ayurved Vyaspeeth Vinay Welankar, national working president Rajani Gokhale and others will also grace the occasion. The finisher medal and certificate will be given to the participants. T shirts will be given to first 500 participants. Mrunal Jamdar, Sanjay Adgaonkar, Prasad Deshpande and others were present at the press conference.