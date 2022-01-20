Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav Sea swimming expedition soon

It has been 75 years since India’s independence and its being celebrated all across India. JD Sports Foundation, Nagpur District Amateur Aquatic Association, Dolphin Swimming and Sporting Club,Nagpur and National Institute of Swimming will be organising 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav – Adventure Sea Swimming Expedition' soon.

This event is being organised in support of various Government departments and voluntary youth and sports organizations. This expedition will involve a sea swim relay between the Gateway of India and Juhu Beach. The swimmers will cover a total distance of 40 km.

Swimmers from every part of India are invited to participate in this innovative initiative, informs chief coordinator and vice-president of Swimminng Association of Maharashtra Dr Jaiprakash Duble

Jayant Duble will lead the expedition . He is NCC Naval Cadet and has recently crossed 30 Kms Palk Strait between Sri Lanka to India in 2021. 75 swimmers will participate in this expedition. These would be divided into 15 groups. Each group will consist of approximately five swimmers. Five swimmers will swim for at least fifteen to twenty minutes at a time (by relay method). Detailed information about the exact date, time and place of attendance etc. of this campaign will be given to shared to selected 75 swimmers.

Eligibility criteria

●Swimmers (Men & Women) should be between 13 & 60 yrs of Age

●Swimmers should be able to swim at least 40 to 50 minutes non-stop (Validation from Swimming Club/Coach)

●Swimmers will have to produce a fitness certificate from a qualified MBBS Doctor.

●Swimmers under the age of 18 will have to submit a permission letter from their

parents.

●All swimmers above the age of 15- 18 will show proof of being vaccinated (1st Dose)& above 18years must have completed 2doses.

●Participation in this expedition will be free of cost. (No Registration charges ).However lodging and boarding for swimmers will have to be organised by the swimmers themselves.