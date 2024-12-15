Badole wins blitz chess crown

Both Badole and Sahejveer Singh Maras secured seven points each but on the basis of tie-breaker, Badole was declared champion while Maras finished runners-up. Shraddha Bajaj (6.5, 40), Sai Sharma (6.5, 37.5) and Dishank Bajaj (6, 38) secured third to fifth places respectivley.

In all 71 players including 45 ELO rated players of various ages participated in this tournament. Total 8 rounds were played and cash prizes of Rs. 10,000/- were distributed among top 10 players, Best Veteran, Best Female and age categories given medal of the tournament

The prizes were distributed at the hands of NDCA secretary KK Barat, Chief arbiter IA Pravin Pantawane, SNA Shrikant Bagde and Deepak Patrikar.

Final rankings

1. Shaunak Badole (7, 39), 2. Sahejveer Singh Maras (7, 37.5), 3. Shraddha Bajaj (6.5, 40), 4. Sai Sharma (6.5, 37.5), 5. Dishank Bajaj (6, 38), 6. Suhan Deshpande (6, 34), 7. Amol Ramteke (6, 33), 8. Vijay Jhanwar (5.5, 40.5), 9. Palash Nagdevte (5.5, 40), 10. Kaustav Barat (5.5, 38).