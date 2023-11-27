Batters excel as Vidarbha drub Maha by 5 wkts

Stadium in Jaipur on Monday.

This is Vidarbha's third straight victory. Earlier they defeated Meghalaya and Manipur and now are leading the pool 'B' with 12 points.

Vidarbha won the toss and elected to field first. Maharashtra scored 255 for eight in 40 overs. Opener Om Bhosale scored 82 in 85 balls hitting 12 boundaries. Ankit Bawane remained unbeaten on (82, 76b, 12x4) in the company of NS Naik (47, 32 b, 6x6).

For Vidarbha, Darshan Nalkande who has been retained by Gujarat Titans in IPL claimed a five wicket haul conceding 34 runs. Umesh Yadav, Yash Thakur and Akshay Karnewar were chipped in with one wicket each.

In reply, Vidarbha achieved the target in 39.1 overs losing five wickets. Vidarbha suffered an early jolt when opener Sanjay Ramaswamy returned to the pavilion on the duck in the very first over. then Taide (60, 46b, 7x4, 1 x 6) and Aman Mokhade (61, 69 b, 6x4) developed a good partnership. Once settled they sent rival bowlers on the leather hunt and in the process both completed half centuries. They added 110 run for the second-wicket partnership before Taide was removed by Vicky Ostwal. Karun Nair contributed just thee. Harsh Dubey (56, 54, 4x4, 2x6) and Shubham Dubey (62, 41b, 6x4, 3x6) made match winning 101 run unbroken partnership for the sixth wicket. While Harsh Dubey was little bit cautious, his partner Shubham was very aggressive in his approach. That ultimately helped Vidarbha to notch up the victory sparing five balls and give wickets. For Maharashtra, An Kazi claimed three wickets for 29 runs. Vidarbha will play their fourth league match against Jharkhand on November 29.

Brief scores

Maharashtra: 255 for 8 in 40 overs (Om Bhosale 82, Ankit Bawane 82, Ns Naik 47, Darshan Nalkande 5 for 34)

Vidarbha: 261 for 5 in 39.1 overs (Shubham Dubey 62*, Atharva Taide 60, Aman Mokhade 61, Harsh Dubey 56*, AN Kazi 3 for 29).