Bende, Nidhi 21-km champions

In the 10-kilometre event, Jayesh Gabhane in the men's section and Tanu Bhajanakr in the women's category triumphed.

Runners from all across Vidarbha registered for the marathon. During the prize distribution, Commissioner of Police and Ironman Ravinder Singal (IPS) was the chief guest. Abhijeet and

Inu Majumdar, Rajat Kapoor, Major Dr Shantanu Mukerjee and Dr Rajasi Sengupta were

present. Around 1300 runners participated in the event.

Ravinder Singal congratulated all the runner and winners and distributed the cash prizes.

Dr Shantanu Sengupta thanked all those who have helped in the success of the event.

10 km and 21 km run were timed using RFID timing chip. All participants got a timing

chip, timing certificate, dri-fit marathon T.shirt, finishers medal, post race refreshments,

and complete route support.

Results

10-km men: 1. Jayesh Gabhane (00:35:37), 2. Vikas Bisne (00:35:56), 3. Kartikdas G Katekhaye ( 00:38:20)10-km women: 1. Tanu Bhajankar (00:53:43), 2. Rituja Madavi (00:58:20), 3. Nameeta Mohota ( 01:05:25)

21-km men: 1. Ajit Bende (01:23:16), 2. Bhaskar Landge (01:33:55), 3. Akshay Dadwe ( 01:35:34)

21 km women: 1. Nidhi Tarare (01:44:24), 2. Laxmi Pande ( 02:09:43), 3. Vidya Girdhari Dhapodkar (02:12:51)