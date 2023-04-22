Bharti hits ton as VCA 'E' win

Batting first, Team C scored 225 for nine in 35 overs at Shri Binzani City College ground.

Charmy Gawai (54) and Prajakta Jogi (52) were the notable scorers for Team C with a half century each. Opener Prangini Chauhan scored 31.

For Team E, Tanvi Pavitrakar took maximum four wickets while Rashmi Singh took three.

In reply, Team E had a bad start as they lost both the openers by the 10th over. Fulmali then took the centre stage to score a huge undefeated 161 from 99 balls which were stitched with 19 fours and four sixes and took her side home. For Team C, Jogi and Aayushi Thakre took two wickets each.

In another match, Team D defeated Team F by seven wickets at Central Railways ground.

Team F were restricted at 81 in 24.2 overs as Trupti Lodhe took four wickets for Team D. For Team F, Revati Kantode was the top scorer with 20 runs while Ankiya Bhongade added 19.

In reply, Team D achieved the small target in 20.1 overs losing three wickets. Opener Akshaya Sudke remained unbeaten on 39.

At Vasant Nagar ground, Team A beat Team G by seven wickets. Riddhi Naik scored highest 32 as Team G managed only 83 runs. Saveri Deshpande and Vaishnavi Khandkar took two wickets each for Team A. Opener Khushi Bhagat then scored 34 unbeaten as Team A crossed the line in 19.5 overs losing three