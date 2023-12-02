Bharti, Komal to go under hammer

Last season Bharti was ignored but this time her reserve prize is Rs 30 lakh. The reserve prize of Komnal Zanzad who was released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise this season is Rs 10 lakh. Last season she was auctioned for Rs 25 lakh. She got an opportunity to play only one match. The same franchise has retained Vidarbha senior team captain Disha Kasat.

Bharti had attended the trials of Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians.

India cap holder right arm medium pacer and batter Bharti has played for India Blues in the senior Women's Challenger Trophy in 2018-19. She was also named in India's T-20 squad for the series against England and had made India debut.

Kanchan ignored

Vidarbha leg spinner Kanchan Nagwani who also attended the trials of Gujarat Giants has been ignored. This season in Senior Women's T-20 Trophy she was the highest wicket-taker (eight in six matches) for Vidarbha with an economy of 5.87.