Bhavyashree wins six-kilometre race

Nagpur, April 1u8

Bhavyashree Mahalle emerged winner in six-kilomere race organised by Smt Binzani Mahila Mahavidyaya in the memory of former president of Nagpur Shikshan Mandal AK Gandhi on Sunday.

The competition was organized under the guidance of Nagpur District Athletics Association with the special support of Navmaharashtra Krida Mandal.

The race started from the entrance of the college. After laying a wreath at the statue of AK Gandhi, president Nagpur Shikshan Mandal Mohit Shah, secretary Harish Rathi, principal Deepashree Patil flagged off the race. 160 runners participated in the competition. Pranali Borekar of Chakrapani College got the second place. Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University Sports Director Dr. Sharad Suryavanshi, International yoga practitioner Dhanashree Lekurwale, senior athletics coach Bhau Kane and others were present on the occasion.

The prizes were presented in the presence of Sanjay Chaudhary and Suchita Marathe. The first ten runners were awarded cash prizes

Results (Women - 6 km): Bhavashree Mahalle (Pandit Bachharaj Vyas Junior College - 22 min 54.37 sec), Pranali Borekar (Chakrapani College - 23 min 44.12 sec), Mitali Bhoyar (Pandit Bachharaj Vyas) Junior College - 24 mins 05.87 seconds), Chaitali Borekar (Bhagwati Girls), Prajakta Malkhede (S. B. City), Bharti Borkar (Prerna Junior College), Anjali Madavi (S B City), Snehal Joshi ( Government Engineering), Monica Kullurkar (IFCPE), Akanksha Sodia (Bhagwati Girls), Arya Kore (Pandit Bachharaj Vyas Jr.), Sakshi Kahilkar (SB City).