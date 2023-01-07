Big Ben blank IFFC 1-0

In the 21st minute, Sahu of Chankapur committed a big blunder by scoring own goal. Then Chankapur never recovered from the shock and faced defeat.

During the proceedings Amit Naidu (74th min) of Big Ben and Sayyed Fawwaz (21st min) of IFFC were cautioned .

In the super division tournament, Central Railway and Eleven Star played out a 2-2 draw. In the 16th minute Abhay Chawdhary put the railmen ahead by converting excellent opportunity. Twenty minutes later Altafuddin struck and increased the lead 2-0. During an injury time of the first half, Mohammad Shoeb reduced the deficit for IFFC.

After a change of ends, Shoeb Athar struck in 75th minute and levelled the score. During the remaining time both teams made lot of efforts to take the lead but in vain.