Bisht takes total 11 wkts as MRCC win

In response to MRCC's first innings total of 328, Reshimbagh were bowled out for 109 thanks to Varun Bhsht who claimed five-wicket haul conceding 23 runs. He was well supported by Ganesh Bhosale(3 for 14). Following on Reshimbagh were all out for 170 in the second innings. Bisht again ripped thru the batting line up and captured six wickets for 53. For Reshimbagh Kedar Jagtap (50) and Siddhesh Dandewar (53) scored half-centuries but in vain.

In another match, Indian Gymkhana defeated Ruby Colts by nine wickets.

Ruby Colts were all out for 98 in first innings Indian Gymkhana scored 179 in their first innings. The batting woes continued for Ruby in the second innings and they were bowled out for 109 and put on small target of 28 before the opponents that they achieved losing just one wicket.

BRIEF SCORES At Khandala Ground

Medical Representatives CC 1st innings: 392/8 in 80 overs

Reshimbagh Gymkhana 1st innings: 109 all out in 39.1 overs (Varun Bisht 5/23, Ganesh Bhosale 3/14)

Reshimbagh Gymkhana 2nd innings 170 all out in 43 overs (Kedar Jagtap 50, Siddesh Dandewar 53; Varun Bisht 6/53)

Result: Medical Representatives CC won by an innings and 113 runs

AT NSSM Academy Ground

Ruby Colts 1st innings: 98 all out in 37.2 overs

Indian Gymkhana 1st innings 179 all out in 52.1 overs (Nel Athaley 63; Dharmendra Thakur 3/28)

Ruby Colts 2nd innings 109 all out in 30.1 overs (Sultan Ahmed 50; Gaurav Dhoble 5/26)

Indian Gymkhana 2nd innings 31/1 in 8.2 overs

Result: Indian Gymkhana won by 9 wickets

At Jamtha Stadium

Anurag Cricket Club 1st innings: 215 all out in 61.3 overs

Navniketan Cricket Club 1st innings: 304 all out in 73.3 over0 (Avesh Shaikh 54, Darshan Patel 49, Suniket Bingewar 41; Dinesh Yadav 5/82)

Anurag Cricket Club 2nd innings: 18/3 in 12 overs

Anurag Cricket Club trail by 71 runs

At Central Railway Ground:

Central Dhantoli CC 1st innings: 236/9 in 80 overs (Alok Wadkar 53, Shailendra Yadav 57, Atharva Podutwar 44 n.o.; Mandar Mahale 4/65)

Ministerial Services SC yet to bat

At Shree Sports Cricket Academy Ground:

All India Reporter 1st innings 204 in 44.4 overs (Mohit Nachankar 55, Vaibhav Chouksey 67, Danish Malewar 40; Rohan Zade 6/40)

Eleven Star Cricket Club 1st innings: 167/7 in 40.3 overs (Tejas Bhole 40, Akash Kumar 60)

Eleven Star Cricket Club trail by 37 runs

At Pandav College Ground

Advocate XI Cricket Club 1st innings: 276 all out in 69.3 overs (Vaibhav Lande 70, Anuj Lande 40, Sidhaant Mule 61 n.o; Prerit Agrawal 3/51, Kushal Pimpalkar 3/80)

Lipton Cricket Club 1st innings: 105/1 in 18 overs (Abhishek Agrawal 42 batting)

Lipton Cricket Club trail by 171 runs