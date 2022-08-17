Bobhate wins full marathon, Thoor half

Nagpur, Aug 17

Mumbai's Uday Bobhate won full marathon whereas Indore's Jasvinder Singh Thoor emerged winner in the half marathon during

Pachmarhi Monsoon Marathon held recently.

More than 1000 participants participated with enthusiasm in the event.On the occasion of "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" the participants ran with the Tri-colour in their hands during the run.

Principal secretary Tourism and Culture and Managing Director Tourism Board Sheo Shekhar Shukla informed that the fourth edition of Pachmarhi Monsoon Marathon was successfully organised in collaboration with Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board and Adventures and You, a unit of KA CONNECT. The marathon was held in four categories i.e. 5 km, 10 km, 21 km and 42.2 km. Race Director Mitesh Rambhia informed that the full marathon of 42.2 km, which was held for the first time, has got a good response.

All the runners who participated in the marathon were given T-shirts, RFID timing chip, route support, finishers medal, certificate and post run refreshment. Three top runners of the competition were honored with trophies by Police Training Academy SP Nimisha Pandey, Chairman of Special Area Development Authority, Pachmarhi Kamal Dhoot and Deputy Director Padole.

The Commandant of AEC Pachmarhi, Brigadier V.K. Bhatt and Deputy Director Shri Yuvraj Padole flagged off the marathon.

Results

Full marathon: Uday Bobhate (Mumbai), Shining Star Phawa (Army), Bhagwan Singh Khushwah (Bhopal)

Half marathon: Jasvinder Singh Thoor (Indore), Vikash Bisne (Indore) , Manish Goud 9Indore)

Women: Tejaswini Lambkane (Nagpur), Tulsi Choudhary (Nagpur0, Seema Sharma (Army)

Men's 10 km: Ajit Bende (Nagpur), Manish Pathe (Nagpur), Rushikesh Wdkar (Nagur)

Women's 10 km: Arshika Tumsare (Nagpur), Priyanka Tikre (Nagpur), Sayali Agade (Nagur)

Men's 5 km: Om Masram (Nagpur), Varun Tikre (Nagpur), Mayur Bante (Nagpur).

Women's 5 km: Mohini Masram (Nagpur), Mayabai Nareti (Nagpur), Kinjal Arya (Bhopal).