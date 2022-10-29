Boxer Alfiya leave for Jordan

Alfiya will represent India in the 81-plus category. She is the only female boxer from Maharashtra who has been selected for this event. She is also the youngest participant from India. Earlier in the 2019 she won gold medals in the Under-17 category at Asian Junior Boxing Championship and then in 2021 Youth Championship.

The team is accompanied by India team chief coach Bhaskar Bhatt. The secretary of Maharashtra Boxing Association Dt Rakesh Tiwari, Adv Sajjad Husain, former mayor Dayashankar Tiwari, Alfiya's coach Ganesh Purohit have wished best luck to Alfiya.