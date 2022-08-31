BVM Ashti celebrates National Sports Day

Nagpur, aug 31

National Sports Day was celebrated by tiny tots (Class Nursery to KG-II) of Bhavan’s B.P. Bal Mandir, Ashti with great vigour. On this occasion, Ms Esther Niroj Kujur, a National hockey Player was present as the chief guest along with parent representative Shree Jamdar.

As part of this event, various recreational games like lemon spoon race, 30 m dash, Going to the Party, Bindi Sticking, Langadi Race and Balloon Bursting were conducted for Classes Nursery to KG-II. All winners were honoured with medals and certificates at the hands of the guests.

Anjana Baral guided students. Ayush Mohod and Tanmay Goyal conducted the proceedings of the programme while Manish Ashtekar proposed a vote of thanks.

Principal Vandana Bisen appreciated the hard efforts put in by sports teachers Prashant Hadke, Santosh Sakalle, Sandeep Harnal, Manoj Kohare, Mamta Mohanto, Anchal Naidu and Rishabh Pandey for making the programme successful.