Carrom tournament for media employees begins today

Nagpur Press Club and Sports Journalists’ Association of Nagpur (SJAN) are jointly organising Ankur Seeds 1st Carrom Tournament for Media Employees of the city from Saturday at Nagpur Press Club, situated opposite Institute of Science, Civil Lines.

The two-day event will be inaugurated on Saturday by Rahul Pande, State Information Commissioner at 9 am .

Director, Ankur Seeds Dilip Rodi, will be the chief guest of the inaugural function.

Press Club \president Pradip Kumar Maitra, secretary Bramhashankar Tripathi, vice-president Joseph Rao, SJAN \president Dr Ram Thakur, secretary Paritosh Pramanik, tournament convenor Charudutt Kahu, Vidarbha Carrom Association secretary Prabhjeet Singh Bachher, members of SJAN and Press Club will also remain present on the occasion.

The prize distribution ceremony will be held on June 19 at 4 pm. Nagpur district Collector R Vimala will be the chief guest.

The tournament will be officiated by technical delegates from Vidarbha Carrom Association.Siddharth Narnaware will be the chief referee. Prizes worth Rs 43,000 will be on offer to the winners, runners-up and third place finishers in singles and doubles events. The winners of the singles event will get Rs 7,000 while the runners-up will get Rs 5,000. The third place finisher will get Rs 3,000. The winners in doubles category will get Rs 10,000 while the runners-up will get Rs 7,000 and third place finishers will get Rs 5,000.

The early rounds of singles and doubles matches will be played in 6-board (25 points) format.

Whichever player/team scores 25 points first will be declared the winner. If they fail to score 25 points, the player/team with maximum points after the end of the 6th board will be declared winner.

As a precautionary measure, organisers have requested all participants to use face masks during the competition.