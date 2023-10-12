Chafle displays all-round performance

In an exciting semi-final, Vidarbha lost to Mumbai by just two runs but Chafle won the hearts by displaying a fabulous performance.

In their first match, Vidarbha defeated Hyderabad by ten runs in which Sarang scored seven runs and took two wickets. In second match, Vidarbha recorded three-wicket victory over Uttar Pradesh. Saang scored ten runs and got two wickets.

Vidarbha thrashed Chandigarh by 43 runs thanks to Sarang who knocked off 39 runs and got four wickets. He was declared man-of-the-match. Then in next match, Vidarbha defeated Gujarat by 42 runs. Sarang took two wickets in this match. Vidarbha thrashed Uttarakahd by nine wickets but Sarang didn't play due to injury. In the quarterfinal, Vidarbha recorded five wicket victory over Punjab and Chaflegave 31 rins in three overs claiming one wicket.

In the semi-final which Vidarbha lost against Mumbai, he scored 11 runs and took two wickets.s