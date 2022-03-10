Chankapur bank CR 4-0

Nagpur, March10

IFFC Chankapur blanked Central Railway 4-0 in the ongoing JSW Super Division Football Tournament organised by Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA)at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Stadium, Suyog Nagar here on Thursday.Ankush Bhadange played an important role in Chankapur victory by scoring two goals in the 51st and 88th minutes.

Aftab Siddiqui (60th min) and Rahul Sahani (90th min) were other goal scores

In the senior division, Birsa Munda drubbed Bezanbagh FC 4-0. Thanks to Sunny Mishra who scored a hat-trick. He found the net in 2nd, 44th and 48th minutes. Oman Kathaute (60th min)was another scorer.

Aai Foundation and Al Aziz played 2-2 draw. For Aai Foundation, Aditya found the net in the 15th minute. Saraswat Dhole(69th min) also scored one goal. For Al Aziz, Matin(45th min) and Mujahid Jamal (47th min) were the scorers