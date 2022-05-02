Chess Olympiad: Divya, Raunak in Indian teams

GM Raunak Sadhwani and WGM Divya Deshmukh have been selected in the Indian team for the 44th Chess Olympiad to be held at Chennai.

The Chess Olympiad was moved out of Russia after it invaded Ukraine and was awarded to Chennai in March. Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand will be the mentor of the home teams at the prestigious tournament, kicking off on July 28.

India being the host are entitled to field two teams each -- in Open category as well as women's section -- for the first-time ever. Raunak will represent India B with Nihal Sarin, D Gukesh, B Adhiban, R Praggnanandhaa whereas Divya too will represent India 'B' team in the women's category with Vantika Agarwal, Soumya Swaminathan, Mary Ann Gomes, Padmini Rout.It has bolstered the home team's medal chances at the 14-day event, which is expected to witness participation of world's top names from more than 150 countries, according to All India Chess Federation (AICF).

GM Abhijit Kunte will be the coach for the Women's first team and GM Swapnil Dhopade for the second team.

India won a bronze medal at the Tromso Chess Olympiad in 2014. While in the two virtual Olympiads, India won gold jointly with Russia in 2020 and the women's team won bronze in 2021.

Talking to Lokmat Times Sadhwani said, “ It is a proud moment for me to represent India in Olympiad 2022. It will be an honour and great experience.I want to thank All India Chess Federation for giving me this great learning opportunity. I am super excited to make my debut & looking forward to give my best.I hope we can bring laurels and make our country super proud".

Speaking over her selection Divya who recently emerged as national champion also thanked AICF for giving her an opportunity. " I am looking forward to my debut in the Chess Olympiad. I will try to give my best and bring the laurels to the country"