Chhatrapati Yuvak KM bag double crown

In the under-16 girls final, Chhatrapati Yuvak KM defeated Shriram Krida Mandal, Musewadi 11-6 by one innings and 5 points. Reshma Ghavde, Manisha Madavi, Minakshi Darwade, Sarika and Janhavi Mohardikar fashioned Chhatrapati Yuvak victory.

Then in the women's seciton, Chhatrapati Yuvak KM overcame Vidarbha Krida Mandal, Katol 12-9 by three points. Janhavi Mohadikar, Manisha Madavi, Disha Bhonde and Mansi Dari were the architects of the Chhatrapati Yuvak victory.

In the Under-16 boys final, Shivam Amrute, Ranjit Munghate, Swapnil Zadeand Runal Parke played well as Shriram Krida Mandal, Musewadi defeated Navmaharashtra Krida Mandal 14-12.

In the men's section, Vidarbha Youth Krida Mandal, Katol defeated Vidarbha Krida Mandal 16-15 by just one poins. Faizan Pathan, Prashant Pandhare, Komal Mahajan and Praful Bhange propelled Vidrbha youth into victory.