Chintala fashion's Rahul Club victory

Nagpur,

Riding on Sagar Chintala's all-important goal, Rahul Sanskritayan Club defeated Nagpur Academy 1-0 in the ongoing JSW Elite Division FootballTournament organised by Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA) at Suyog Nagar ground in the city on Wednesday.

Both the teams made good efforts since the beginning to take the lead but the defenders were equal to the task. Finally in the 40th minute Sagar Chintala slammed the goal for Rahul on direct free kick. Rahul Club's Badal Soren was dribbling the ball from 40 yards toward the target. Nagpur Academy player tackled him illegally and thus Rahul earned a penalty which Chintala perfectly converted. In the dying minute, match referee showed red card to Anas Ansari of Nagpur Academy. Bhuvan Jerpot and Pushpak Sangode of Rahul were also cautioned for their rough play.

Earlier on Tuesday, defending champions Ansar Sporting Club were stunned in their opening match by six-time champions Young Muslim Football

Club (YMFC) by a solitary goal.

OnThursday, SECR(HQ) will take on Nagpur Blues at 2 p.m. at the same venue.