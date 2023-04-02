Chirag, Swara clinch U-9 chess titles

Third seed Chirag Lahoti annexed the title by way of a superior tie breaker over second seed Swaraj Mishra with (5) points out of six rounds. Swaraj who also scored five points was placed second. Top seed Arav Dhoot was pushed to the third position with 5 points to his credit.

In the girls section, Swara Borkhade scored all 5 points out of 5 rounds and won the championship by remaining unbeaten. Sanskruti Jambhulkar, Swara Rahul Gandhi and Vishwaja Deshmukh scored four points each and were placed 2nd to 4th as per their tie break scores. The fifth position was bagged by Anushka Deshpande who scored 3 ½ points.

Chirag Lahoti and Swaraj Mishra shall represent Nagpur district in Open group and Swara Borkhade and Sanskruti Jambhulkar will represent Nagpur district in girls group in the Maharashtra State Under-9 Open and Girls Chess Championship scheduled to be held in the city from May 5. Due to spectacular performance of Nagpur’s star player Vedika Pal in the last year's Asian Under-9 Chess Championship held at Sri Lanka, the Nagpur district was entitled to field three more players this year in girls Group. Hence, Swara Rahul Gandhi, Vishwaja Deshmukh and Anushka Deshpande were also selected to represent Nagpur district in girls Group.

Prizes were distributed at the hands of Rotarian, Managing Director of Jog Hospitality Pvt Limited Shri Narendra Jog and vice president of Parshuram Co-operative Bank Dr Sarika Kadu. Working president of CAN SSSoman, secretary Bhushan Shriwas and others were present on the occasionj.