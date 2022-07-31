Chitre bags rapid chess crown

Nagpur, July 31

Arush Chitre emerged the winner in the 56th Weekend Rapid Chess Tournament organised by Nagpur District Chess Association in association with Dhanwate National College at NDCA Hall, DNC Sports complex, Congress Nagar here on Sunday.

In the eight-round tournament, Chitre remained unbeaten and scored the highest eight points. Dishank bajaj followed him for the second spot with seven points. Jay Sawalakhe, Sanakar Gaigore, Sabir Adnan secured third to fifth places respectively. The prizes were distributed at the hands of chief arbiter Pravin Pantawane.

Final ranking: 1 Chitre Arush (8, 37.5), 2. Dishank Sachin Bajaj (7, 41), 3. Sawalakhe Jay (6, 41),

4. Gaigore Sanskar (6, 39.5), 5. Sabir Adnan (6, 32.5), 6 Maras Sahejveer Singh ( 6, 32), 7 Mahajan Sadanand (6, 29), 8. Apratim Yadav (5, 38.5), 9. Deodhagale Vijay (5, 37), 10. Dutta Kanishq (5, 235.5).

Results (round 8): Chitre Arush (8) lost to Sawalakhe Jay (6), Dishank Sachin Bajaj (7), Apratim Yadav (5), Mradul Yadav(5) lost to Maras Sahejveer Singh (6), Junghare Aditya (5) lost to Gaigore Sanskar (6), Sabir Adnan (6) bt Deodhagale Vijay (5), Mahajan Sadanand (6) bt Prathamesh Kirti (4.5), Nitnawane Sachin (5), bt Swaraj Mishra (4.5), Amitav Harshal Ramteke (5) drew with Shamkuwar Y. M. (5), Shatakshi Awasthi (5) bt Mohit Dani (4).