Chitre wins Panbude chess crown

Shaunak Badole finished runners-up with eight points whereas Sai Sharma (7), Aarit Thakur (7) and Rushikesh Lohit (7) achieved third to fifth places respectivley.

Total 9 rounds were played in the Swiss League pattern in the tournament. Total cash prize of Rs. 15,000 to top 10 players, best veteran, best female and trophies to top two boys and top 2 girls in each age category of Under-7, 9, 11 & 13, U15 were given.

The cash prizes were sponsored by Mahavir Mewawala and all the 24 mementoes were sponsored by a well known player of earlier days Nipun Chowrasia. The winner was awarded with a rolling trophy along with a prize money of Rs. 3500.

The prizes were distributed at the hands of Deepal Chowrasia and Sheetal Panbude. NDCA secretary K K Barat, Deepak Patrikar and chief arbiter IA Pravin Pantawane were also present. The chief arbiter was assisted by FA Gayatri Panbude and Dinesh Kokate.

Final rankings

1, Arush Chitre (9), 2 Shaunak Badole (8), 3. Sai Sharma (7), 4. Aarit Thakur (7), 5. Rushikesh Lohit (7),6. Aditya Uikey (7), 7. Kaustav Barat (7), 8. Sangharsh Aole (6.5), 9. Palah Nagdeve (6.5), 10. Shourya Ambone (6.5)