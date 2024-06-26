City fencers bring laurels

While representing Maharashtra, Ayana Shrivastava in Under-12 Epee category won bronze medal. In the Under-10 cyber event, Ananya Mane secured bronze medal. Another fencer Divyanshi Dharpure achieved 12th rank in Under-12 category whereas Vihana Surkar finished 27th in Under-10 section. The fencers attribute the credit of their success to coaches Sagar Bhagat, Rahul Mandavkar and parents.

Secretary of Nagpur District Fencing Association Mohammad Shoaib, president Ajay Sontakke, Ankit Gajbhiye and Nandkunar have congratulated the fencers for their success. They were honoured at a small function held at fencing centre of Divisional Sports Complex.