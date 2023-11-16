City master athletes bring laurels

Philippines. Athletes from 22 countries competed in various events in the different age categories. The local athlete’s outstanding performance enabled the Indian contingent to bag the fist position and clinch the championship trophy in the meet.

In all India bagged 70 gold, 63 silver and 82 bronze medal in the meet. The runners-up trophy was awarded to Japan and the host country contended with the third position.

The city athletes who won the medals include Seema Akhtar (three gold medals in 2000M steeple chase, 10k Road run and 400 mtrs Hurdles), Renu Sidhu (three bronze in 800 mtrs , 5000M run and 100x4 relay, two silver medals in 2000M

steeplechase and 10k Road run, 4 th place in 4x400 relay) Sardha Naidu two bronze in high Jump and 80M hurdle bronze) and 4th place in long jump. Alka Pandey won bronze in triple jump, Pushpa Zade seventh place in hammer throw.

In the men's category Datta Sonawale won one bronze medal in 3000m steeple chase and other medals winners include Akram Khan (8th place in 800M and 5th place in 4x100 and 4x400 ), Sunil Jadhav (fourth place in 4x100 relay) Purnima Kapta, Vandana Gaikwad, Sobha Rathore, Helen Joseph and .Kalyan Choudhary also gave their best in the meet.

Nagpur District Masters Athletic Association secretary Sudhakar Patil and joint secretary Ishwar Deshmukh have congratulated the athletes for their commendable performance.