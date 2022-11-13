City master athletes shine in nationals

Helen Joseph was the team manager. P Kapta, Sardha Naidu and Meena Rao worked hard for the success of the Maharashtra team. The Masters Nagpur District executive body welcomed and congratulated the athletes on arrival to city informed Ishwar Deshmukh, Joint Secretary of Masters Nagpur District Association.

Results of city athletes. Roshni Bhure (30 ) three golds medals in 1500 m, 800 m 200 m and 100x4 relay gold, Ashwini Harde (30 ) 100 gold, long jump gold, and 200 bronze, Shilpa Seolkar (30 ) 1500 m bronze, 4x100 relay gold, Seema Aktar (35 ) 1500 m gold, Sangeeta Bambode (35 ) 400 m gold, 800 m gold and 1500 bronze, Vidhya Dhapodkar (45 ) 1500 m gold, 800 m silver and 100x4 bronze , Renu Sidhu: 10km walk gold, 800 bronze, 4x100 relay gold, Alka Pandey: (50 ) 5km walk bronze and long jump bronze, Shobha Rathor (50 ) triple jump bronze, Kalpana Meshram: 200 m bronze, Sardha Naidu: 80 hurdles silver and long jump silver, Poornima Satyanarayan: 10km walk gold, 5km walk silver, and 800 bronze, Sunita Suriyavanshi (60 ) 100 m gold, 200 m gold and 5km walk bronze and 4x100 relay bronze, Shashi Mane (65 ) 100 m gold, long jump and gold 200, silver 4x100 relay gold, Helen Joseph triple jump silver , shot put silver and 100×4 relay gold.