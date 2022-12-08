City Premier, Sindhu record victory

Nagpur, Oct 13

City Premier College and Sindhu Mahavidyalaya recorded victories over their opponents in Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Memorial Inter-College Cricket Tournament organised by Dhanwate National College at Vasant Nagar ground, here on Thursday.

In the first match, batting first City Premier scored 94 for four wickets in ten overs. Manan Agrawal top scored with 42. He was well supported by Manvir Saini (15) and Gunjan Sutane (12). for KDK, Sumit Admane and Jayesh Parkhi claimed two wickets each.

In reply, KDK were restricted to 36 for seven in 10 overs thanks to Kaustubh Bidwai who claimed three wickets for 6 runs. Pratham Mular too bowled well and captured two for 2. For KDK Ashwin Mohade and Raj Bhede scored seven runs each.

In another match, Sindhu College drubbed LIT by six wickets. Batting first LIT were all out for 64 in 13.5 overs. Shrayesh Bum (24) and Abhinav Singh (12) were main contributors. For Sindhu College, Harish Mokhatwar (3 for 24), Raj Shende (2 for 4) and Arpit Pal (2 for 11) were main wicket takers.

Sindhu College achieved the target in 11.3 overs, losing four wickets. Tusar Bobade (23) and Anand Wankhade (12) ensured the victory.

Today's matches: Shivaji Science College VS Raisoni College; AG College VS Govt College of Engineering.