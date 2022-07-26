Congress agitation turned violent in Nagpur, protesters set fire to car

Nagpur: Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi has been summoned once again for the second round of inquiry in the National Herald case. Congress has become aggressive against this and agitation is going on on behalf of workers across the country. In Nagpur too, Congress workers took to the streets and raised slogans against the central government. Meanwhile, angry activists set a car on fire at GPO Chowk.

A vehicle was set on fire in Nagpur during the state-wide Congress protest against the ongoing ED action against Sonia Gandhi. The incident took place at the GPO Chowk in Nagpur when the agitation was started under the leadership of Youth Congress State President Kunal Raut.

Importantly, in order to create a discussion about the movement, the Youth Congress workers picked up the car from the debris and threw it at the movement site. Therefore, there is a discussion that Youth Congress workers have tarnished the image of Congress in the name of Satyagraha in Nagpur. Deputy Commissioner of Police Sandeep Pakhale informed that the police have arrested Kunal Raut and other activists and have started an investigation into the whole matter.