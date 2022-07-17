Constables Jambhle, Ghotekar for Ultimate Kho Kho League

Police constables Shubham Jambhle and Manoj Ghotekar have been signed for the first Ultimate Kho Kho League to be held at Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Krida Nagri, Balewadi, Pune from August 14 to September 5.

For the first season of the Ultimate Kho Kho League, six franchises were auctioned the players at Pune in which two players of City Police were selected. Shubham Jambhle (Gujarat Giants) is attached with city police headqurters whereas Ghotekar (Odisha Juggernauts) is attached with Ambazari police station. Both players have been selected in the state kho kho team and are currently undergoing a training camp in Mumbai. They have also represented Vidarbha at the state and national level.

In the auction process players across the country in four groups A, B, C, D, who have performed well at the national and international level were selected on the basis of their performance by the six franchises. Both these players are practicing regularly on the field of Police Headquarters. Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police Ashwati Dorje, Deputy Commissioner of Police Chetna Tidke, Reserve Police Inspector Vijaysingh Parihar, sports head Dharmendra Singh Thakur and Morris Anthony, trainer Sheshrao Revatkar and others have congratulated both the players.