Cycle Rally and Peace March organised

Nagpur, Oct 6

Tiger City Cycling Club, Miles and Milers Endurance Academy and Janakrosh together organised a Cycle Rally and Peace March to pay tribute to veteran cyclist Anant Kaidalwar who passed away in road accident while he was on cycle ride.

The director of Miles N Milers Endurance Academy and Bicycle Mayor of Nagpur Dr. Amit Samarth said “If we want to realise the dream of making Nagpur most livable city, we cannot jeopardize pedestrians and cyclists. We need to make them feel safe and confident such that more and more people opt for these modes to commute within city.” Dilip Warkad a rider from city said “Due to irresponsible demeanor of certain individuals many people feel unsafe on road.”

Deodatta Paranjape one of the founding member of Tiger City Cycling Club quoted “We are trying our best to ensure that the person responsible for Hit and Run incidence can be brought to justice.”

Ravi Kaskhedikar & Uday Panwalkar from Janakrosh added that “It is unfortunate that such incidents are taking place where an innocent civilian becomes victim of rash driving by a careless individual. Today if it was Anant, someday it will be your family member. If you don’t come out and speak today about it, this vicious cycle will never end.”

All cyclists and runners from city had gathered in huge numbers, everyone was holding a placard with a message related to road safety and discipline. All groups involved in rally unanimously decided to have more such rallies from time to time in Nagpur. Senior cyclists Jayant Mendhi , Ravindra Paranjpe and Vishwas Chati said that “We believe if we reiterate the importance of road safety measures, it will have an impact on grassroots. Pedestrians and cyclists will get all the respect they deserve.”