DACSA win by nine wickets

Batting first Sahas were all out for 74 in 17.2 overs. Thanks to Praval Bambal and Raunik Hedau who claimed three wickets each. For Sahas, only Dhruv (13), Naman Vaidya and Lakshya Masarkar (11 each) managed to cross the double digits.

In reply, DACSA achieved the target losing just one wicket. Thanks to Malhar Dhurad (38) and Arjun Mahajan (15) who completed the formalities.

Earlier dean DAIMASR Dr Nirzar Kulkarni inaugurated the tournament in which eight teams are participating. Speaking on the occasion Dr Kulkarni praised the DACSA for organising the tournament for budding cricketers. Vice principal of the college Dr Arvind Joshi , director of the academy Shailesh Raulkar, coach Chandan Shah,Prof. Kunal Patil and others were present on the occasion. Raunik Hedau of DACSA was declared man-of-the-match.