Dandewar hits 224 as Reshimbagh win

In another Group B match, Indian Gymkhana beat Navniketan CC by four wickets. In Group A, Medical Representatives Cricket Club defeated Lipton CC by six wickets while Ministerial Services SC edged out Ruby Colts by 3 wkts

BRIEF SCORES

At Shree Sports Cricket Academy Yerla, Nagpur

Reshimbagh Gymkhana 378/6 in 50 overs (Siddhesh Dandewar 224 not out)

Advocate XI Cricket Club 128 all out in 28.2 overs (Sandesh Durugwar 2/0, Ankur Kale 2/11)

Result: Reshimbagh Gymkhana won by 250 runs

At Pandav College Ground

Ruby Colts 221/8 in 34 overs (Sachin Katariya 63, Kenny Batra 58)

Ministerial Services Sports Club 224/7 in 21.4 overs (Ryan Rajput 55, Sooraj Rai 67 not out)

Result: Ministerial Services Sports Club won by 3 wickets

At Gurunanak Pharmacy College Ground

Lipton Cricket Club 195 all out in 49.5 overs (Abhishek Agrawal 42, Atharva Kidey 46; Piyush Sarvarkar 3/34, Ganesh Bhosale 3/41)

Medical Representatives Cricket Club 200/4 in 34 overs (Atharva Taide 48, Nayan Chavan 88 not out)

Result: Medical Representatives Cricket Club won by 6 wkts

At Dr Ambedkar College Ground

Navniketan Cricket Club 222 all out in 49.1 overs (Akshay Wadkar 92, Parth Kohli 45; Rajneesh Gurbani 5/46, Gaurav Dhoble 2/24)

Indian Gymkhana 223/6 in 35.3 overs (Sanjay Ramaswamy 94, Vaibhav Chadekar 66 not out)

Result: Indian Gymkhana won by 4 wkts