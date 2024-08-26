Delhi Hit-and-Run: 3 Killed, Two Injured After Truck Runs Over People Sleeping on Footpath in Shastri Park (Watch Video)

At least three people were killed after a truck allegedly ran over five people sleeping on a footpath in Delhi's Shastri Park area on Monday morning, August 26.

The accident occurred around 5 am. The injured people were taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where three of them were pronounced dead. The remaining two were transferred to GTB Hospital for further treatment.

Visuals From Accident Site

#WATCH | Delhi | This morning, three people died after a truck ran over a footpath in the Shastri Park area where 5 people were sleeping. The driver fled from the spot, leaving the vehicle behind. Further investigation underway: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/aXqJvpBB3C — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2024

According to the Delhi Police, the driver of the truck fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind.