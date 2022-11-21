Deotale in Indian archery team

Ojas selected in Indian archery team

City lad Ojas Deotale has been selected in the Indian senior team for the International Archery Event to be held in USA in October.

He is also selected for the National Games 2022 to be held at Gujarat.He has broken world record along with national record of Indian Archery Association in the selection trials held at SAI Stadium in Sonepat. Deotale broke the record by scoring, 1423, 1427 out of 1440 beating 1419/1440 shot by Mike Scholoesser of Netherland .He is trained by Mohammad Zeeshan of Azee Sports Academy.

He has also Broken WORLD RECORD along with NATIONAL RECORD of INDIAN ARCHERY ASSOSIASTION in the selection process at SAI STADIUM SONIPAT.

He is traned by MOHAMMAD ZEESHAN at AZEE SPORTS ACADEMY NAGPUR Badatajbag stadium.