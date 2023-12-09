Despite Choudhary's 83* , Vid still trailing by 83 runs

In response to Chandigarh's first innings total of 284 , Vidarbha made 201 for nine. They were still trailing by 83 runs with just one wicket in hand.

Vidarbha received an early blow when opener Aniket Askar returned to the pavilion on duck. Then Aditya Ahuja (33, 54 b, 7x4) and Tushar Suryavanshi (24) made 54 run partnership for the second wicket. After Ahuja's departure, Suryavanshi too didn't last long and thus Vidarbha lost three wickets for 65. Then Choudhary 83 (198 b, 15x4) held the fort from one end but unfortunatley he didn't receive much support from other end. Prashant Maheshwari (29) and Vedang Diahade (10) had good starts but they failed to give the support to Choudhary and as a result, Vidabha were struggling on 201 in 78 overs.

For Chandigarh, Nikhil claimed three wickets for 55 runs while Anmol Sharma got 2 for 30.

Earlier resuming at overnight score of 261 for five, Chandigarh added 23 runs before they bowled out. Thanks to pacer Prathma Maheshwari who claimed six wickets for 71 runs . He was well supported by Devansh Thakkar (3 for 80).

Brief scores

Chandigarh 281 all out in 100 overs (Balraj Singh 106, Tejveer 47, Paras 34, Pratham Maheshwari 6 for 71, Devansh Thakkar 3 for 80)

Vidarbha: 201 for nine in 78 overs (Shree Choudhary 83*, Aditya Ahuja 33, Pratham Maheshwari 29, Nikhil 3 for 55, Anmol Sharma 2 for 30).