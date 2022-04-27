Despite Dubey's heorics Vidarbha lose to Mumbai

Nagpur, April 27

Vidarbha's dream to retain CK Nayudu Trophy was shattered when they lost to Mumbai by 75 runs in the final at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera in Ahmedabad on Wednesday

Vidarbha needed 197 runs to win the match but they were all out for 121 runs and faced defeat. The efforts of Vidarbha left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey who claimed seven wickets and bundled out Mumbai on 113 in their second innings went in vain.

Earlier resuming at overnight score of 14 for no loss, Mumbai lost their wickets at regular intervals.Dubey triggered the collapse by dismissing opener Divyansh (3) with 17 runs on board. Then Dubey claimed back-to-back wickets of Hardik Tamore (13) and Armaan Jaffer (0) to reduce Mumbai to 31 for 3. Opener Bhupen Lalwani (16) who tried to settle the innings became the victim of Parth Rekhade. Dubey who with the magic of turn and bounce didn't allow the rival batsmen to stay on the wicket for longer time. He went on to rip thru the opposition batting line up.

In their run chase,Vidarbha batsmen too failed to face Mumbai left arm spinner Shams Mulani who finished with impressive figures of 14.2-0-50-7. Vidarbha had bad start as they lost the openers Nayan Chavan (4) and Aman Mokhalde (1) cheaply with just six runs on board. Then Yash Rathod (24) and Yash Kadam (49) tried their best but didn't get enough support from the other end. They were the only batsmen who managed to cross the double-digit.

BRIEF SCORE

Mumbai 468 & 113 for all out in 53.1 overs (Khzar Dafedar 29, Maxwell Swaminathan 22, , Harsh Dubey 7 for 55) beat Vidarbha 385 & 121 all out in 29.2 overs (Yash Kadam 49, Yash Rathod 24, Shams Mulani 7 for 50)