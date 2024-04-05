Devika in State basketball team

She is the only cager from the city who has been selected for the said championship. At present, she is attending the pre-tournament coaching camp at Kolhapur.

Devika is a regular player of local LAD's Saraswati Kanya Sangh. She is being coached by Krida Bhushan awardee Arvind Garud. President of Nagpur District Basketball Association Sandip Joshi and secretary Bhavesh Kuchanwar have congratulated her and wished her best luck.