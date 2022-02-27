Diffucult for govt to run huge sports complex: Gadkari

Nagpur, Feb27

Union minister Nitin Gadkari said it was difficult for the government to run a huge sports complex. Therefore it will be appropriate that it should be run by a dedicated organisation like a sports association.

He was speaking during the inauguration of Nandu Natekar Memorial Maharshtra Senior State Badminton Championship organised by Nagpur District Badminton Association (NDBA) at Divisional Sports Complex, Mankapur, here on Sunday.

Speaking further Gadkari said he has identified around 250 grounds in Nagpur to develop and that he would be happy to help MBA build an academy of international standards on one of them. He also encouraged NDBA to conduct a tournament for veterans. NDBA will thus be hosting a State Veterans Tournament soon.

Maharashtra BadmintonAssociation (MBA) president Arun Lakhani during his address touched upon the idea of MBA running a world class badminton academy to take badminton even further. Joint secretary of Maharashtra Badminton Association Shrikant Wad, treasurer Jagdish Joshi, NDBApresident Kundatai Vijaykar, vice-president

Shriram Purohit, secretary Mangesh Kashikar, Gurdeep Arora, Madhav Soman, Anant Apte, Bhavesh Deshmukh, Sneha Faizpurkar and others were present on the occasion.