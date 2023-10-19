Disha's fighting 74 in vain as Vid lose to Mumbai by 10 runs

While chasing Mumbai's total of 147 for five, Disha who was the leading run score in this format of the game last season, showed a lot of character and hammered 58-ball 74 including six boundaries and four sixes. But from the other end she didn't get much support and as a result, Vidarbha missed the target by ten runs. After Vidarbha lost first wicket for just one run, Disha and opener Shivani Dharne (24, 32b, 3x4, 1x6) made 52-run partnership for the second wicket but then Latika Inamdar (5), Riddhi (10) and Akansha Bhongade (4) failed to give company to the skipper. Earlier for Mumbai Hummairaa Kaazi (45, 35b, 7x4) and skipper Jemimah Rodrigues (45, 35b, 7x4) and Riya Chou8dhary (28, 26b, 5x4) batted well. For Vidarbha pacer Komal Zanzad, spinner Kanchan Nagwani, Nupur Kohale, Ayushi Thakre and Gargi Wankar were chipped in with one wicket each.