Dist athletics meet from Aug 29

Entries for the competition are to be sent by the concerned shools, colleges and clubs to entryndaanag@gmail.com . Athletes who have not registered with the district association will pay a registration fee of Rs.60 and entry fee of Rs.200 per event on 23 August 2024 from 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm .

A school, college, or club can participate in a maximum number of events. It is mandatory to submit NDAA identity card or at the time of entry, proof of date of birth and Aadhaar card .

A selection committee has been formed under the chairmanship of national coach Jitendra Ghordadekar to select the team for the state competition on the basis of performance in this competition . Other members are former international runner Vaishali Fating , Gaurav Mirase, Umakant Sangole , Dr. Brijmohan Rawat , Sachin Hulke and Ramchandra Wani , informs a press release issued here.