Dist atyapatya teams declared

Nagpur, May 12

Nagpur district men's and women's teams have been declared for Senior State Atyapatya Championship to be held at Shegoan from May 18 to 20.

Secretary of Nagpur District Atyapatya Association Dr Deepak Kavishwar declared the teams in the presence of joint secretary Dr Amarkant Chakole, Dr Sourabh Mohod, Pravin Wahale, Bhushan Gomase, Jay Kavishwar, Ankish Ghate, Suraj Gjhate and Yogesh Kothke.

Teams

Men's: Pranit Bansod, Rohit Kevat, Jayakumar Shahu, Chirag Meshram, Sohail Ansari, Pankaj Bhagat, Ritesh Shriwas, Gourab Badole, Sahil Nagpure, Rohit Khobragade, mangesh Chandamalangar and Preshit Wahale. coach: Pravin Wahale. Manager: Suraj Ghate.

Women's: Shrutika Kasav, Listirung Chorkhi, Shreya Meshram, Tanusha Telang, Rakshanda Kadav, Manashri Kadav, Sakshi Vadive, Ayushi Shivarnkar, Shruti Wanjari, Kahekasha Ansari, Pooja Kalbande, Sonali Javalkar,

Coach: Pravin Wahale. Manager: Poonam Kokate.