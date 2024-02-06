Dist swimming contest on Feb 10, 11

Swimmers of ages U11, U14, U17, and U19, both girls and boys, are invited to showcase their aquatic skills in this thrilling competition. The poolside action kicks off at 10 am, and participants are urged to arrive on time to ensure a smooth start.

Cash prizes will be given to the winners. This event promises fierce competition and serves as a platform for young talents to shine and make a splash in swimming.

For further information and registration details, visit the G H Raisoni Sports and Cultural Foundation website or contact Dr. Jaiprakash Duble:- (9975590226) and Dr. Sambhaji Bhonsale:- (9527752939) Jay Singh Yadav:-(7709705181)