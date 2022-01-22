District awards announced for meritorious sportspersons

Nagpur, Jan 22

The District Sports Office under Maharashtra Government's Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare, Pune has announced the district awards for the meritorious sportspersons for the year 2019-20, 2020-21,

Those who have been selected for the year 2019-20 include meritorious player (male): Abhishek Selokar (softball), women: Urvashi Saneshwar (softball), divyang player: Mrunali Pande (chess) and coach: Ravindra Tong (athletics)

Those who have been selected for the year 2020-21 include meritorious player (women) Alfiya Pathan (boxing), mele: Chetan Mahadik (softball) and coach Nikita Raut (athletics).

Out of them Alfiya and Mrunali have been selected directly for their international participation. The awards would be distributed on January 26 at the hands of guardian minister Dr Nitin Raut after government flag-off ceremony. The award include Rs 10,000 cash, memento and certificate.

DSO Avinash Pund has informed that for the year 2019-2020 five applications for male awards, nine for women, four for divyangs and six for coach received.

Similarly for 2020-21 three applications for male, three for women and one for divyang categories were received. Maharashtra sports minister Sunil Kedar has congratulated the award winners and wished them best luck.