DKM-A, Spartan, NASA, HKM girls reach QF

While DKM-A, NASA, Spartan and HKM emerged as the pool toppers of their respective groups, teams from Gurudeo Nagar Krida Mandal (GKM), Shivaji Nagar Gymkhana (SNG), Phoenix and United Basketball Academy (UBA) finished second to complete the quarterfinal line-up.

At the Shankar Nagar courts, hosts DKM-A defeated UBA 45-8 to win their last league game in style. For the winners, Sara Gulalkari (13), Netra Damke (12) and Swarnika Gat (10) played well.

At the Surendra Nagar courts, hosts NASA outclassed Sanskar Krida Mandal (SKM) 22-9 with Kasturi Sathawane emerging as the top scorer for the home team with as many as 20 points. In an exciting game, HKM got the better of Phoenix 35-20. For the winners, Indrayani Mule (20) emerged as the top scorer.

RESULTS

GIRLS: UBA (Mahi Saudagar 10) bt PBG (Divya Yadav 2) 17-8 (8-2, 3-2, 2-2, 4-0); GKM (Sanskruti Chinchalkar 8) bt DKM-B 18-0 (12-0, 2-0, 2-0, 2-0); DKM-A (Sara Gulalkari 13, Netra Damke 12, Swarnika Gat 10) bt UBA (Mahi Saudagar 4) 45-8 (12-4, 7-0, 12-0, 14-2); NASA (Kasturi Sathawane 20) bt SKM (D Khaire 6) 22-9 (8-1, 12-0, 0-0, 2-8); Spartan (Aarya Wdekar 10) bt PLSC 26-4 (12-1, 8-2, 2-0, 4-1); HKM (Indrayani Mule 20) bt Phoenix (Swara K 7) 35-20 (15-6, 11-6, 4-4, 5-4).

BOYS (PQF): Phoenix-A (Divyansh Suryawanshi 16) bt SKM 34-3 (20-2, 6-0, 4-0, 4-1);

BOYS (League Round): DKM-A (Siddhesh Phulwadhawa 10) bt PLSC-A (Soham Deshpande 4) 19-9 (6-2, 4-0, 3-7, 6-0); GKM (Nikunj Dhawad 11) bt PKM (Soham Gandhare 15) 29-28 (0-8, 18-2, 3-7, 8-11);