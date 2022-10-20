DKM boys, girls enter Sf

In the girls section along with DKM, host NASA, GKM and andUBA entered the last four stage.In the boys section, DKM along with SNG 'A' entered the semis.

Results (all QF)

GIRLS: DKM (Anandi Sonawane 23, Shruti Gharde 6) bt NBYS (Hemangi Pund 5) 31-13 (13-5, 4-0, 10-8, 4-0); NASA (Ashlesha Dabhadkar 16, Vidhi Gatlewar 10) bt SKM (Prasiddhi Sonkar 5) 37-10 (7-1, 8-2, 10-4, 12-3); GKM (Palak Panchbudhe 14, Kavyanjali Pal 6) bt Spartan (Asmi Mahajan 10) 23-22 (4-2, 4-6, 5-4, 10-10); UBA (Ayushi Waghmare 12, Arya Jibhkate 7) bt SNG (Arya Dagwar 8) 19-15 (8-2, 5-5, 2-1, 4-7)

BOYS: DKM (Om Raut 14, Shresth Chandak 12) bt PBG (Gandharva Naik 12) 28-16 (8-7, 8-0, 8-3, 4-6);SNG-A (Arjun Dhume 18, Anay Kale 16) bt ESKM (Aditya Metangle 13) 52-30 (11-5, 10-10, 22-9, 9-6)