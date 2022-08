DKM girls emerge champion

Nagpur, May 18

Dharampeth Krida Mandal (DKM) defeated Shivaji Nagar Gymkhana 41-39 to win the title in Junior Basketball Tournament organised under Khasdar KridaMahotsav at NBYS Bajaj Nagar court, here on Wednesday.

In an exciting encounter, the quarterwise score in favour of DKM was 6-7, 10-7, 15-21, 1--4. Dhara Phate(16) and Sameeksha Chandak (12) fashioned DKM victory. For SNG, Saee Deshmukh (15) and Gunjan Mantri(13) tried their best but in vain.

In the third place match, Saraswati Kanya Sangh (SKS) A defeated Gurudeoagar Krida Madal (GKM) 35-12 in a one-sided affair. Sneha Rotkar (14) and Devika Thakre 10) were the main scorers

RESULTS

