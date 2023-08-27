DKM teams enter QF

DKM 'A'defeated Phoneix 36-5 in one-sided affair. However, DKM 'B' team lost to Gurudeonagar Krida Mandal (GKM) 9-17. SNG outplayed NKM 35-14 while PBG downed SKS 30-24.

In the boys section, NASA defeated SNG 'B' 32-17 whereas DKM recorded 37-23 win over ABC.

Results

GIRLS: DKM-A (Sameeksha Chandak 14, Meehira Dhote 12) bt Phoenix (Shravani 2) 36-5 (9-2, 19-1, 7-0, 10-2); GKM (Kavyanjli Pal 6) bt DKM-B (Hemlata Dandekar 4) 17-9 (7-0, 6-4, 4-2, 0-3); SNG (Gunjan Mantri 8) bt NKM (Sparshika Gat 7) 35-14 (9-4, 7-2, 13-3, 6-5); PBG (Riya Chipate 12) bt SKS (Devika Thakre 11) 30-24 (1-4, 9-5, 10-13, 10-2).

BOYS: NASA (Dheer Agrawal 8) bt SNG-B (Shlok Dudogre 6) 32-17 (10-0, 15-4, 5-4, 2-9); DKM (Atharva Dhore 9) bt ABC (Advait Soman 6) 37-23 (8-5, 6-4, 13-7, 10-7); SNG (Chitraksh Garge 15) bt NESA (Krish 4) 32-6 (12-0, 10-2, 6-2, 4-4); PKM (Gaurav Tiple 10) bt PBG (Gandharva Naik 12) 26-24 (10-8, 6-6, 5-5, 5-5).