DKM to State senior basketball Championship from Oct 26

Addressing media persons working president of NDBA Adv Abhay Kaple said , " Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will be inaugurating the championship at the DKM courts in Shankar Nagar on October 26. Over 35 men and 25 women teams from across Maharashtra will be participating in the selection tournament from where Maharashtra teams will be selected for the forthcoming Senior National Basketball Championship organized by the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) in Chennai later this year", he said.

With an intention to show the strength of basketball in Nagpur, the members of the organszing committee of DKM and executive committee of the NDBA have decided to conduct the matches at three different venues of Nagpur utilizing five courts. Matches will be played simultaneously at Dharampeth Krida Mandal (DKM), Shivaji Nagar Gymkhana (SNG) and at the Bajaj nagar courts of Nutan Bharat Yuwak Sangh (NBYS) both in the morning and evening sessions.

Former NDBA secretary Anup Rajurkar will be the secretary of the organizing committee for the 75th Senior District State Championship. Over 1,000 players, coaches and officials from 65 teams will be participating in the six day championship. Matches will be played in the league-cum-knockout format. All the participating members will be provided food and accommodation at the MLA Hostel. The last time Nagpur played host to the Maharashtra State championship was in August 2019 when the NDBA organised the championship in two different age categories simultaneously where over 1300 players in the Junior (U-18) and Sub-Junior (U-13) age categories participated. After a gap of six long years the Nagpur District Basketball Association is geared up to make the senior state championship a huge success. NDBA secretary Bhavesh Kuchanwar, Ravi Kulkarni and others were present at the press conference.