Dr Mamtani couple honoured for their services in pandemic

Nagpur, Jan

Jaripatka based Gkumar Arogyadham got 'Vidarbha Health Excellence Award 2021-2022 instituted by BCN News. Dr Mamtani couple got the award for providing health services to the people during the Corona pandemic. Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari, guardian minister of Nagpur district Dr Nitin Raut, MP Kripal Tumane, district collector R Vimala, Siraj Sheik and others were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mamtani said " The year 2020 and 2021 was very challenging especially for the medical field due to the outbreak of Covid pandemic. In such scenario, Ayurveda played an important role. Gkumar Arogyadham developed 'immunity booser' kadha to to save the people from the infection of Covid. The kadha is receiving good response and it will help the people in the third wave of Covid also." The guests also spoke on the occasion. It can be mentioned here that for last 31 years Gkumar Arogyadham has been promoting Indian therapy and for that they got several national-level awards.