Eagle Sports debarred for fielding overage player

Although Dinanath could not able to lodge a protest within the stipulated time, they brought this cheating by one of the Eagle players to the knowledge of the hockey organising committee of Khasdar Krida Mahotsav. The screening committee, after conducting a meeting and checking the facts decided to debar Eagle Sports from the tournament.

“It was found that Eagle Sports have fielded an overage player and hence they have been debarred from the hockey tournament of Khasdar Krida Mahotsav. Even though the opponent team could not lodge the protest in stipulated time, the screening committee found the allegations against the player (of overage) to be true.

“Any indiscipline will not be tolerated in hockey and hence the committee decided to debar Eagle Sports,” a statement from the committee stated.

In the other semis, New Police Boys blanked School of Scholars 5-0. Shailesh Thakre (15th), Ansh Kalakoti (21st), Lucky Mishra (25th, 39th) and Prajwal Shirsagar (35th) were the goal scorers for New Police Boys.

In girls, Ira International beat Swaminarayan School 6-0. Himanshi Gawande (17th, 24th, 50th), Yashashri Kubde (48th), Ishwari Raut (58th) and Atulya (60th) were the goal getters. In the other one-sided semi-final, Dinanath Academy thrashed School of Scholars 12-0. Jiya Singh (6th, 22nd, 23rd), Muskan Upadhya (10th, 26th, 36th, 53rd, 56th) and Sneha Uikey (19th, 21st, 39th, 48th) sounded the board.